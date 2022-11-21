Woman, 20, killed in ATV crash in Colchester County

A 20-year-old woman has been killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County.

The RCMP received a report around 6 p.m. Sunday about two missing people who had failed to return from an ATV ride.

Police say they were organizing a search party with local ground search and rescue crews in the Brookfield, N.S., area when one of the missing people contacted emergency services.

Police say the 21-year-old Salmon River, N.S., man had walked to a home to make the call.

The man, who was suffering from exposure to the elements but was otherwise OK, led the RCMP and other first responders to a trail, where his side-by-side had crashed.

His passenger, a 20-year-old Salmon River woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner's Office is assisting.