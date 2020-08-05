HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police have arrested a woman in connection with a suspicious fire in Halifax's Mulgrave Park community.

"At this point in time, there have been no charges laid," said Halifax Regional Police Cst. Dylan Jackman. "However, I can confirm that we do have a female in custody who has been arrested, and we do anticipate charges to be laid in this matter,"

The fire broke out Tuesday around 8:30 a.m. and caused extensive damage to four units of a Barrington Street townhouse complex.

One woman had to be taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

Halifax Regional Police believe the fire was intentionally set; although they won't say what evidence they found at the scene to make that determination.

"That would make up a part of the investigation, and as we are anticipating charges to be laid in this case, that's not something that I can discuss," said Jackman

"Yesterday morning, some neighbours seen the smoke, they ran, got the people out. We never lost no lives, praise God for that," said Elaine Williams.

Williams has lived in Mulgrave Park for over 50 years and is also the chair of the tenant association in the community. Williams says she is heartbroken by the devastating fire.

"It's the worst fire that this community has ever had," she said. "Two of our families have lost everything. None of the families had insurance, except one person."

The Canadian Red Cross is helping the five adults and five children impacted by the fire with emergency lodging and purchases.

A GoFundMe Page has been set up to help the families get back on their feet. The original goal was to try and raise $10,000. However, so far, the page has raised more than $40,000.

Williams says because of the ongoing pandemic, the Mulgrave Park Caring and Learning Centre can not accept certain donations.

"It is nice that people are sending clothes and furniture, but we can't accept that because of the COVID, and we can't put our volunteers in danger," she said.

Instead, Williams is asking people to consider a gift card donation to help the fire victims.

"Some of the families lost most of their clothes. Walmart cards or any cards where they can get clothes or any hygiene stuff is good for them, anything that they can use in a hotel setting. That's where our people are at the moment, so we want to make sure that they don't have to worry about anything," she said.

Although they have someone in custody, Halifax Regional Police is asking anyone who may have information about the arson to contact them or Crime Stoppers.