

CTV Atlantic





A woman is facing charges after police responded to a report of a person carrying a firearm at the Halifax Central Library.

Halifax Regional Police were called to the library on Spring Garden Road just before 5 p.m. Sunday.

The building was evacuated as a precaution.

Police say the firearm turned out to be a pellet pistol, which was seized by the responding officers.

Two people were arrested at the scene.

No one was injured.

Caitlan Greenwell is facing charges of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace, and carrying a concealed weapon.

The 30-year-old Halifax woman was due to appear in court Monday.

A 25-year-old Halifax man has also been charged with public intoxication in connection with the incident.