Woman killed in head-on collision on New Brunswick highway
Police say they were called to Highway 126 just before 5 p.m. today after a report of a head-on collision involving a pick-up truck and a sedan. (COURTESY WADE PERRY)
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, April 18, 2019 11:00PM ADT
Last Updated Friday, April 19, 2019 10:54AM ADT
A woman has died after a car and pickup truck collided in Hebert, N.B.
The RCMP responded to the crash on Route 126 shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday.
Police believe the truck crossed the centre line and collided with the car.
The driver of the car died at the scene. Police say the 51-year-old woman was from Eel Ground First Nation.
The two occupants of the truck -- a 78-year-old man and a 77-year-old woman -- were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.