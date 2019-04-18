

A woman has died after a car and pickup truck collided in Hebert, N.B.

The RCMP responded to the crash on Route 126 shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday.

Police believe the truck crossed the centre line and collided with the car.

The driver of the car died at the scene. Police say the 51-year-old woman was from Eel Ground First Nation.

The two occupants of the truck -- a 78-year-old man and a 77-year-old woman -- were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.