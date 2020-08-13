HALIFAX -- Prince Edward Island’s chief public health officer has released additional information about the province’s five latest COVID-19 cases, including details about their flight.

Dr. Heather Morrison announced the new cases on Wednesday. They are all men in their 30s or 40s who had travelled to P.E.I. from outside Canada.

In a news release on Thursday, Morrison said the men travelled on Air Canada flight AC8360 from Toronto to Charlottetown on July 30.

“Out of an abundance of caution, all passengers who travelled on this flight should monitor for symptoms,” said Morrison. “If any passengers on this flight develop symptoms of COVID-19 they should call 811 to arrange for testing.”

The five men are all essential workers in the same industry. Morrison has not said in which industry the men work, but she did say they are not health-care workers.

They have been in self-isolation since they arrived in P.E.I. on July 30.

The province said the men each had routine testing between Day 10 and Day 12 of their self-isolation period and they tested positive at that time.

Morrison said the men had limited close contacts and contact-tracing is now complete. They are doing well and remain in self-isolation.

“The detection of these five new cases is indicative that our system is working,” she said in the news release. “They have been in self-isolation since arriving, they were diagnosed on routine testing and they have very limited close contacts.”

P.E.I. did not report any additional cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

P.E.I. has had a total of 41 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no deaths related to COVID-19. All 36 previously reported cases on the Island have recovered without need for hospitalization.

Morrison said all 41 cases have been travel-related and is no indication of community transmission of the virus in the province.