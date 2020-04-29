HALIFAX -- Yarmouth RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying two persons of interest in relation to an arson and mischief after a truck and boat were damaged early Saturday morning.

Police say just after 1 a.m. on April 25, officers responded to a truck fire at a wharf on Water St. In Yarmouth, N.S.

The investigation revealed that the truck was deliberately set on fire and destroyed.

The next day, police received word that a fishing boat on the same wharf had washed up on nearby rocks, causing damage to the boat.

Police say it appears the boat’s line were disconnected around the same time as the arson.

Two suspects were captured on video surveillance. One person is wearing a blue jacket, grey pants and carrying a black backpack. The second person is wearing a beige jacket and orange camouflage pants.

Yarmouth RCMP are asking the public that if they have any information on the incidents or the two persons of interest to contact them at 902-742-8777. Should you wish to remain anonymous call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.