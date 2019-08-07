

CTV Atlantic





A man is facing a weapons charge after a misdialed 911 call led police to seize 100 firearms from a home in Yarmouth County.

The RCMP responded to the home in Chebogue, N.S., on Monday to ensure there was no emergency after the caller mistakenly dialed 911.

Police say the homeowner was cooperative and allowed the officers into his house.

While they were checking the home, police say the RCMP officers found 94 long guns and six handguns -- none of which had been properly secured.

"The firearms were just there in plain sight," said RCMP spokeswoman Cpl. Jennifer Clarke.

The 73-year-old homeowner was arrested for unsafe storage of a firearm and police seized all 100 guns from the home.

Clarke said it's possible there could be additional charges as a result of the ongoing investigation.

"We do have some weapons experts going down there from the RCMP's national weapons enforcement support team,” she said. “They are coming down to examine the guns later this week."

The man was later released from custody and is due to appear in Yarmouth provincial court in October.

With files from The Canadian Press