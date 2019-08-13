

CTV Atlantic





The father of a man wanted in connection with an attempted murder in Halifax is making an impassioned plea to his son to turn himself in.

“Please give yourself up to the police,” pleaded Paul Talbot, as he addressed his 21-year-old son. “There’s a national-wide warrant out for you and this is really serious business.”

Jacob Matthew Lilly is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and possession of a dangerous weapon.

The charges come after Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a disturbance in the 1500 block of Grafton Street around 3:30 a.m. on July 7.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been assaulted with an edged weapon. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they have made efforts to locate Lilly and they believe he knows investigators are looking for him.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued Monday for his arrest.

“He’s got two choices -- give himself up, or maybe get killed,” said Talbot.

He says he fears for his son’s safety and wants to see him do the right thing.

“I’m so scared that you’re going to get shot, or somebody else is going to get shot, and that’s it for you,” he said. “So I would like Jake, if you’re listening to me, please walk into a police station and give yourself up. You can’t win.”

Talbot admits his son got in with the “wrong crowd at a wrong age” and was expelled from school as a teen. He says his life started to spiral after that, and he has found himself behind bars before.

“I think he’ll make the right choice, when he sits down and thinks about this,” said Talbot. “I’m begging you. Turn yourself in.”

Meanwhile, police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact them.

“We would ask any member of the public that does know the whereabouts of Mr. Lilly to contact police,” said Halifax Regional Police Const. John MacLeod. “We’d ask that they not approach him, just to simply contact police.”

Lilly is described as five-foot-eight inches tall and 175 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.