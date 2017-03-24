

CTV Atlantic





The family and friends of a Halifax woman murdered 12 years ago say they are relieved an arrest has finally been made in the cold case.

“It’s been a long time coming and I’m glad that somebody has finally been charged,” said Trena Kidston.

Her stepdaughter, Naomi Kidston, was found lying in a pool of blood inside her apartment on River Road at 1:30 p.m. on June 7, 2005. Police determined the 26-year-old woman was last seen alive in her apartment earlier that morning.

Wednesday morning, police arrested a 50-year-old man on Stanley Street in Saint John. Donald Murray Peters has been charged with second-degree murder in Kidston’s death.

Her family and friends say they hope the development in the case will bring them closure.

“It was more happy tears that it’s finally starting to have closure for the family, for her son, for everybody that she meant so much to,” said Kidston’s cousin, Shalene Hazeldine.

“We’ve been stuck, so hopefully we can move on,” said Kidston’s best friend, Nay Parsons.

Kidston’s father died two years ago, but his wife says that may be for the best, as the reemerging details may have been too much for him to bear.

“He loved Naomi. Naomi was his pride and joy,” said Trena Kidston.

The case was added to Nova Scotia’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program in 2015, although police say it wasn’t a tip from the program that led to the arrest.

Instead, police say advancement in DNA testing helped them crack the case.

“Relooking at all of the evidence that had been collected, and sending exhibits away for further testing, we got to the point where we are today,” said Halifax Regional Police Supt. Jim Perrin.

Investigators also say Kidston’s case may be the longest-standing homicide for which they have ever laid charges.

“I think it should serve as a message of hope to other families out there that are grieving,” said Perrin.

Peters appeared in Halifax provincial court Thursday. Police confirm he knew Kidston, but say they were not in a relationship.

Peters will remain in custody until his next court appearance on April 12, and Kidston’s family says they intend to be there.

Meanwhile, police say they aren’t looking for any other suspects in the case, but they are still investigating, and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Kayla Hounsell