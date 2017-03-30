Featured
Air Canada lawsuit accuses Airbus of negligence in Halifax crash landing
Air Canada flight 624 rests off the runwayat Stanfield International Airport in Halifax on Sunday, March. 29, 2015. (Transportation Safety Board / Flickr)
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Thursday, March 30, 2017 12:32PM ADT
HALIFAX -- Air Canada is claiming a French aircraft manufacturer's negligence contributed to a crash landing at Halifax Stanfield International Airport two years ago.
The Canadian airline is suing Airbus SAS, saying the company failed to identify shortcomings of the Airbus 320.
In a statement of claim filed in Nova Scotia Supreme Court, Air Canada (TSX:AC.A) says Airbus did not advise that in certain conditions, the plane's flight path angle could be affected by external forces.
The document says it also failed to incorporate a warning system to alert pilots to a deviation from the planned flight path angle.
None of the allegations are proven in court.
Airbus did not immediately return a request for comment Thursday and has not filed a statement of defence.
Flight 624 hit the ground about 200 metres short of runway 05 shortly after midnight on March 29, 2015, as it approached the airport in gusty winds and heavy snowfall.
More than two dozen people were injured in the crash landing, which is also the subject of a class-action lawsuit.
