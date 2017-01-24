

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- Organizers of the Maritimes' annual roving air show have confirmed this year's event will be held in late August at the Royal Canadian Air Force base in Greenwood, N.S.

The Snowbirds aerobatics demonstration team is scheduled to perform during the event on Aug. 26-27 at 14 Wing Greenwood, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary.

Air Show Atlantic organizers say this year's show is expected to highlight military aircraft, with plans in the works to bring an American F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet to the base in the Annapolis Valley.

The U.S. Navy has already said the base is qualified to handle its aircraft, and the U.S. Air Force is expected to do the same.

It is the show's eighth different site since 2003.

Air Show Atlantic staff say with the site confirmed, they are moving into high gear to secure government funding and corporate sponsorships.

"We are being trusted to deliver a world-class event and showcase the Royal Canadian Air Force in a way we have not done for years," organizers said in a statement released Tuesday.

"Our origin saw us begin as a military air show in Shearwater, N.S., but in recent years we have become a wandering event that brings aviation and entertainment to various locations in the Maritimes."