A 19-year-old man has been charged after allegedly trying to use counterfeit American bills at multiple Dartmouth restaurants.

Halifax Regional Police say officers were called to a restaurant in the 500 block of Portland Street in Dartmouth just before 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

Police say a man tried to pay with a fake $100 American bill. The suspect was arrested about 10 minutes later just up the road.

“Officers recognized that this was the same suspect from a fraud reported the previous day … at a restaurant in the 100 block of Main Street in Dartmouth,” Halifax Regional Police said in a statement. “It was reported that a man made two purchases on August 16 in the evening and paid for both with two American $100 bills.”

The Dartmouth man has been charged with multiple fraud and possession of counterfeit money-related charges.

He has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 3.