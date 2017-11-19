

Brad Perry, Bell Media Radio





A freezing rain warning that was in effect for parts of northern and central New Brunswick has ended.

Environment Canada said late Sunday morning that freezing rain conditions are no longer expected.

Forecasters said that freezing rain was expected to persist for several hours on Sunday before changing to rain by around noon.

"Driving conditions may be treacherous so caution should be exercised," said Environment Canada in a statement.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

A special weather statement remains in effect in for northeastern New Brunswick, where forecasters say freezing rain should change to rain by noon.

Minor flooding is also possible near high tide on Sunday afternoon along the Bay of Chaleur and the Gulf coast from Miramichi north to the southeast side of Miscou Island.