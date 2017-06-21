

Halifax is one step closer to hosting professional soccer games, but the prospect of a new pop-up soccer stadium in downtown Halifax is raising some concerns.

The project was pitched by Sports Entertainment Atlantic and approved by regional council Tuesday.

It’s hoped the stadium will attract thousands of spectators.

Not so fast though, says Halifax resident Peggy Cameron, who believe the plan to build the 7,000 seat stadium has some holes in it.

Cameron says the city needs to be mindful about partying, parking and the issue of public space in the downtown area.

“Incriminatingly, the city is giving away parcel after parcel of land,” she says. “This use is not appropriate, it’s a private developer who’s making money off the public property.”

Cameron says she’s not opposed to the project, but wants a better location. The stadium will be built in an area close to the QEII Health Sciences Centre.

Municipal officials say stadium events will be over by 11p.m. and the streets will be cleaned thoroughly afterwards.

Although Halifax Mayor Mike Savage says the logistics of the project are manageable, there are some issues at hand.

“I think it’s going to be great for local businesses,” says Savage. “There’s going to be some issues, we need to move people there.”

Derek Martin founded Sports & Entertainment Atlantic to bring top level soccer games to the Maritimes.

"When you look around at what the activity inside the Scotiabank Centre brings to the city, throughout the winter, with the Mooseheads, the Hurricanes,” says Martin. “We've really been missing in Halifax that outdoors sports and entertainment option."

Martin also says the new pop-up stadium in Halifax could accommodate the Canadian Premier League, housing games from cities that also have CFL teams. This, he believes, could open the doors for the possibility of an East Coast team.

The pop-up stadium is set to kick off the National Soccer League as early as 2018.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Suzette Belliveau.