

CTV Atlantic





A home outside Halifax has been destroyed by fire.

Fire and emergency crews were called to the home on Sutherland Drive in Fall River, N.S. shortly before noon Thursday.

“On arrival they discovered a home heavily involved in fire, a lot of fire coming from the home itself, and a few propane cylinders as well, venting propane around the rear of the home as well,” said Halifax Regional Fire Division Chief Dave Meldrum.

“They entered what we call a defensive strategy. That’s where conditions require us to fight this fire from the outside.”

Meldrum says between 25 and 35 firefighters were working to suppress and extinguish the fire.

“For the next several hours we’ll see fire tankers moving up and down the streets bringing water to this emergency scene,” he said.

No one was home at the time and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.