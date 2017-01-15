

CTV Atlantic





There were more than just skis and snowboards at a Maritime skill hill on Sunday. There were also plenty of bikes.

Mountain bikers lined up at the top of Crabbe Mountain in Centreal Hainsville, N.B., to carve their way down on two wheels.

“It’s two riders competing against one another,” said racer Isaac Barkhouse. “They start off in their own lanes and after the first corner it converges into one track, and you then trying to beat each other through the track to be the first one to the bottom.”

For many, it was the first time trying snow biking. But the winter activity is picking up speed, attracting those who usually bike on dirt.

“It’s a little bit easier that there are no rocks or roots or anything, sharp obstacles to navigate,” said Jordan Cheney of Crabbie Mountain. “It gets a little bit slipperier and icier but we got big fat tires and studs.”

There were variety of bikes going down the hill.

“A lot of people are actually surprised that most of us aren't running any studs on our tires,” said racer Nicky Ward. “They say we slide out a lot which we are, but it’s part of the challenge.”

The event is also getting attention from people who on skis or a board.

“Certainly we are seeing that community grow and the amount of volunteers making it possible, grooming trails is huge, so it’s certainly volunteer-based,” Cheney said.

It's the first time Crabbe Mountain has held this event.

“It’s not just skiing and snowboarding anymore,” said Cheney. “It’s an annual event now. We'll certainly do this every year”

The mountain is now planning for more mountain biking races before the end of winter – further proof the sport's picking up speed in the area.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Nick Moore.