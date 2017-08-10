

CTV Atlantic





Staff at the Greater Moncton SPCA are dealing with a cracked sense of security after someone apparently shot at the building's front window.

“It was very disheartening,” says SPCA executive director Dave Rogers. “A little unnerving because you certainly don't know who or why.”

The staff believe some kind of pellet gun was used to fire four shots at the building in the early hours of Aug. 1.

No animals were harmed.

“I was just mad. There was no need for it,” says Nanette Pearl, director of animal welfare.

“If you have an issue with us, come and talk to us. Don't sneak around in the middle of the night and take potshots at us.”

RCMP are investigating, but haven't confirmed if there are suspects in mind or what weapon was used.

“We know there was a projectile and the projectile caused damage,” says Staff-Sgt. Jamie Melanson. “Could have been a slingshot to a BB gun to an airsoft gun, we don't know.”

Surveillance cameras partially captured the culprit in action, but picture quality is very poor. The SPCA has since beefed up its cameras and taken new precautions for employees, using the buddy system and ensuring no one works alone after dark.

Staff say they've never seen anything like this, though tempers have flared at the SPCA in the past.

“We've had some angry people in the lobby, we've had to have a few people escorted off the property, we've called 911 very few times over the years, but none of this. This is new,” says Pearl.

Dave Rogers calls the community support in the wake of the incident “phenomenal.” He says the damage could have cost the group more than $1,000, but the repair company slashed the cost and several people have come forward offering to help with the bill.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Cami Kepke.