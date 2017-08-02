

CTV Atlantic





Stats Canada says there are more bilingual people in New Brunswick than ever before.

About 34 per cent of New Brunswickers can now speak both English and French, which is about 4,500 more than Statistics Canada said five years ago.

The province is second to Quebec when it comes to the total number of bilingual speakers.

Students attending a second language English-immersion course in Fredericton say they're not surprised about the coast-to-coast increases in bilingualism.

“I think that it’s normal because we live in a society where we travel a lot and with social media,” says one student.

"With social media, our cellphone, we’re connected to the world,” says another.

Arabic is now the third most common mother-tongue language spoken in New Brunswick.

English remains the most prevalent first language in New Brunswick, followed by French.