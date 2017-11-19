

Premier Brian Gallant has announced the provincial government will invest $2 million in funding for a mother and child care unit at the Edmundston Regional Hospital.

“Your government understands how a strong and vibrant health-care system is important to New Brunswick families,” said Gallant. “This investment in the Edmundston Regional Hospital will create a mother-child care unit allowing our families the chance to be as healthy as possible.”

The government says the infrastructure project will involve relocating the pediatric unit within the obstetrical area and the two services will be consolidated on the second floor of the facility.

“The network’s mission is to excel in improving people’s health. We believe that initiatives like this one contribute to developing optimal access to specialized resources and services,” said Vitalité Health Network vice-president, Gisèle Beaulieu. “It is also one of the areas of focus of our strategic plan 2017-2020.”

Officials says the unit will allow families "the chance to be as healthy as possible,” and it aims “to improve services” and “increase patient satisfaction.”