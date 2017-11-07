

CTV Atlantic





Cape Breton Regional Police are investigating after someone lit a flare inside the Walmart in North Sydney Monday afternoon.

Police and members of the North Sydney Fire Department responded to reports of orange smoke inside the store around 4:30 p.m.

Police say customers and employees had already been evacuated from the store when officers arrived.

Firefighters found a smoke signal canister inside. A Hazmat team determined the smoke wasn’t toxic, but it did some damage.

“As a result of the flare being exposed in the store, the store also has incurred some damages in regards to clothing, equipment, food that’s in the store, groceries,” says Staff Sgt. Reg Hutchings.

“They will probably get their insurance people to look at the damages. Also, the food inspection agency would have to come in and check the food in that area to see if there was any contamination from the flare.”

The store was closed Tuesday and will remain closed Wednesday.

Police are working with store officials as they assess the damage and review video surveillance in an effort to identify a suspect. They say mischief and property damage charges could be laid.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.