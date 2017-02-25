

The Canadian Press





DORCHESTER, N.B. -- A person is facing charges for trying to smuggle drugs into a New Brunswick prison.

Correctional Service of Canada say a visitor to Dorchester Penitentiary was caught with multiple packages containing contraband Monday.

Officials say 41.2 grams of hydromorphone beads were confiscated, which is estimated to be worth more than $2,000 inside the institution.

They say the visitor was arrested by the RCMP and is facing criminal charges.