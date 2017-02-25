Featured
Person faces charges for trying to smuggle drugs into N.B. prison
Dorchester Penitentiary is seen in this undated file photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, February 25, 2017 12:18PM AST
DORCHESTER, N.B. -- A person is facing charges for trying to smuggle drugs into a New Brunswick prison.
Correctional Service of Canada say a visitor to Dorchester Penitentiary was caught with multiple packages containing contraband Monday.
Officials say 41.2 grams of hydromorphone beads were confiscated, which is estimated to be worth more than $2,000 inside the institution.
They say the visitor was arrested by the RCMP and is facing criminal charges.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Parts of N.S. and N.L. could see localized flooding: Environment Canada
- TSB investigating Toronto airport incident involving Air Canada plane from Halifax
- One dead after house fire in eastern N.B.
- Police seek man who fled police, dragged officer 50 feet in Pictou County
- Six men face charges after RCMP foil alleged Cape Breton cocaine conspiracy
weather Change cityView forecast here
Advertisement
Advertisement
Editor's Picks
Most Popular Stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10