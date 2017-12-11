

CTV Atlantic





Protesters rallied in Dieppe, N.B., Monday urging the provincial government to back away from a plan that would have Medavie – which already manages Ambulance New Brunswick – take over management of the extramural home healthcare program and Tele-Care 811 currently under provincial management.

“It’s certainly to get a message to the government that we're not buying into their sale to Medavie. Extramural is not for sale,” says Cecile Cassista of the New Brunswick Coalition for Seniors and Nursing Home Residents' Rights.

The government insists more people will receive medical care at home under the plan. Critics call it a move toward privatization.

“I'm begging, I'm asking the premier and the minister again, press pause. Let’s (get) more information on this,” says Tory MLA Bruce Northrup.

Anthony Knight, CEO of the New Brunswick Medical Society, says change is needed and the plan is worth a try.

“We need to be innovative, and we need to bring creative solutions to these problems,” says Knight. “What we're saying is that doctors are willing to work with Meadvaie and the province to look for solutions because we're just too small a province to wait around and complain about the prospect of something that needs to change.”

With the changeover of management only weeks away, protesters say they'll continue to pressure the province to back off.

“What we're going to continue to do and have to do within the legal bounds of our principals, and you know what, if it has to go up to election time, so be it,” says Cecile Cassista.

The 10-year Medavie contract is set to take effect Jan. 1.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Nick Moore.