Suspect arrested after long barreled firearms stolen from Halifax home
Police headquarters as shown in Halifax.
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, June 22, 2017 8:01AM ADT
A man has been arrested after a number of long barreled firearms were stolen from a Halifax home on Wednesday, according to Halifax Regional Police.
Officers say the guns were stolen during a break and enter on London Street around 5:40 p.m.
Police say the suspect was arrested just over three hours later, where four stolen firearms were located.
The man will appear in court Thursday to face break and enter charges.
