

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX - Nova Scotia's Tory leader is framing the provincial election as a referendum on the Liberal government's health-care policies in the waning days of the campaign.

Jamie Baillie told supporters in Halifax on Monday that his party would fix the "crisis" in the province's health system by collaborating with medical workers to improve access to treatment if elected.

Baillie relayed stories he's heard from voters on the campaign trail about family doctor shortages, emergency room closures and prolonged wait times for mental health care.

He told reporters that his party would "do our best" to recruit doctors to the province, but did not repeat the premier's unfulfilled 2013 campaign promise of ensuring every Nova Scotian has access to a family doctor.

Premier Stephen McNeil has said a re-elected Liberal government would invest in collaborative care teams to expand access to primary care across Nova Scotia.

Baillie says the Progressive Conservative Party is neck-in-neck with the Liberals as voters prepare to head to the polls on May 30.