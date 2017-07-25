

CTV Atlantic





A 21-year-old man and 39-year-old woman have died following a head-on collision in southern New Brunswick on Monday.

Southeast District RCMP say the crash happened around 4 p.m. on Route 7 in Welsford, N.B.

Police say the car driven by the man from Cumberland Bay crossed the centre line and collided head-on with the car driven by the Fredericton woman.

Both drivers died at the scene and there were no passengers in either vehicle, according to police.

The road was closed for nearly five hours while emergency crews attended the scene. Police say what caused the man to cross the centre line remains under investigation.