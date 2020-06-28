HALIFAX -- A man is facing multiple charges following two separate hit and run collisions in Halifax early on Sunday morning.

The first incident was reported at 1:35 a.m. Halifax Regional Police responded to a motor vehicle collision in which a white four-door sedan struck a fence attached to a residence in the 1400 block of Henry Street. Police say the vehicle fled North onto Henry Street.

The second incident was reported at 1:44 a.m. Halifax Regional Police responded to a motor vehicle collision in which a white Nissan Altima struck a fire hydrant in the 6000 block of Quinpool Road, breaking it off at the base. Police say the driver fled on foot and was last seen on Vernon Street.

Police say they quickly located and arrested the suspect driver on foot near Shirley Street and Vernon Street. Police also note they confirmed the vehicle and driver were responsible for both hit and run collision.

Police say a 25-year-old Halifax man will appear in Halifax Court at a later date to face charges including impaired operation of a motor vehicle, refusal, failing to remain at the scene of an accident, and property damage.

No once was injured in either of the collisions.