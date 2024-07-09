40-year-old N.B. man sentenced in connection to 2022 manslaughter

A 40-year-old Nash Creek, N.B., man has been sentenced to eight years in prison in relation to the homicide of a 39-year-old Belledune man two years ago.

Police responded to a home on Highway 134 in Nash Creek in connection with an unrelated matter at around 10:35 a.m. on Nov. 6, 2022.

Once on scene, officers talked to a 39-year-old man who said that he just shot someone.

Police then found the body of 39-year-old Scott Devereaux behind a shed on the property.

Nathan Meade, 40, appeared in provincial court in Campbellton on Nov. 7, 2022, and was charged with second-degree murder. Meade was then remanded into custody.

On May 29 of this year, he plead guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter. The second-degree murder charge was then withdrawn.

Meade appeared in Campbellton Court of King’s Bench on Monday, where he was sentenced to eight years, minus time already served.

