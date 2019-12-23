HALIFAX -- 74-year-old Roland Zablaskie of Cape Breton has nearly 200,000 reasons to be thankful. On Sunday, he cashed in on a record-setting Glace Bay Minor Hockey 50/50 draw worth over $198,000 – on Monday, he received the call thousands were awaiting.

“Roland, you just won $198,962.50,” said Glace Bay Minor Hockey office manager, Tracey Hanrahan, when she called Zalblaskie on Sunday to inform him of his win.

Nearly 24-hours after entering the draw, Zablaskie was at the Glace Bay Minor Hockey office accepting the cheque – still in shock of his big win.

“I was surprised,” says Zablaskie, noting he only purchased five tickets for the big draw. “I thought it was a prank.”

Now retired, Zablaskie, spent five decades working in British Columbia on tug boats and other vessels. However, for the past several years, he's been battling leukemia and says the money is a bright spot in his fight against cancer.

“I have to deal with it,” says Zablaskie. “This brightens it up a bit.”

His win was nothing short of a miracle considering his odds. There were nearly 400,000 tickets dumped into the draw drum on Sunday – making the draw the largest in the association’s history.

“We just continue to be amazed by the support we get from the community,” says Glace Bay Minor Hockey president, James Edwards.

Edwards says he knew the jackpot would be a large amount, but never imagined it would reach nearly $200,000 – breaking a previous record of over $144,000.

“The benefits of the draw is just amazing,” says Edwards. “It has taken off and taken on a life of its own. We get merchants calling us looking for tickets because it helps bring people into their business.”

Money from the Glace Bay Minor Hockey 50/50 draw allows youth players registered with the association to participate for free.

Meanwhile, Zablaskie is keeping it simple when it comes to his plans for his cash prize.

“I might have a few beers to celebrate or something with the boys,” says Zablaskie.