HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police say a 47-year-old man’s death has been deemed a homicide.

Around 10:20 p.m., police responded to reports of an assault with a weapon at the Esso Gas Station at 6020 Young Street in Halifax.

Investigators say a man approached a male driver who was in his vehicle parked outside the station. The suspect then assaulted the driver with what is being described as an ‘edged weapon’, which was later located abandoned within close proximity of the assault.

The driver was seriously injured and taken to hospital by ambulance. The suspect fled in a vehicle, which was later found abandoned nearby.

The victim, Terrance Thomas Dixon, died as a result of his injuries Saturday morning. The medical examiner has conducted an autopsy and his death has been ruled a homicide.

Police say they are looking for the suspect who is described as a white man, wearing a grey hoodie, long blue jean shorts, blue baseball cap, white socks, black sneakers, and black gloves.

Police are asking anyone with information into the incident to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

The Halifax Regional Police Integrated Major Crime Unit continues the investigation.