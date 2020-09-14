HALIFAX -- A woman has been charged with stunting after police say she was caught driving 72 kilometres over the speed limit on a highway in Dartmouth, N.S.

A member of Halifax Regional Police’s traffic unit spotted a car travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 11 around 10:45 a.m. Monday.

Police say the officer clocked the vehicle at 122 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

The driver, a 19-year-old Bedford woman, was charged with stunting -- a charge automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.

Her vehicle was seized and towed and she has been suspended from driving for one week.

The fine in Nova Scotia for stunting is $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.

It is the second stunting charge on Highway 111 in less than a week. A 21-year-old Halifax man was ticketed on Thursday after police clocked his vehicle at 131 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

Recently, Halifax Regional Police have been speaking out about an increase in speeding on that section of Highway 111.

"We have noted those speeds, we have caught individuals and we are paying attention," said Halifax Regional Police spokesman Const. John MacLeod.

Police say between August 26 and September 2, four men and one woman have been ticketed for stunting on that highway.

"The public has made us aware of concerns they have about speed in that area," MacLeod said."That's been the case we've seen on Highway 111."

"This is quite a recurring trend in the last 10 or 15 years in Halifax when we look at the data," said Ahsan Habib, a transporation professor at Dalhousie University

When it comes Highway 111, Habib says the design of road may be one factor because it does allow drivers the opportunity to speed up in some sections.

"The second factor happens when there are multiple types of transitions of speed limit from 50 to 70 to 80 and then again 100," Habib said."This is one common problem in Nova Scotia cities.We have lots of transitions of different kinds of road because of our historical nature of evolution of the road systems."