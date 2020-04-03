HALIFAX -- Radio stations owned by Bell Media were are off the air in Fredericton Friday morning.

The tower is located on Rookwood Avenue, between the Capital Winter Club and Bell Media radio headquarters. It fell behind the club’s building just before 9 a.m.

No one was injured. There doesn’t appear to be any damage to the building.

The area is secured and taped off.

The cause of the collapse is unknown, but high winds are believed to have been a factor.

Bell Media radio stations Capital FM 106.9, The Fox 105.3 and Pure Country 103.5 were off the air on the radio dial for several hours. They are now back on the air.

Bell Media also owns CTV.