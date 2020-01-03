ROTHESAY, N.B. -- A candlelight vigil is being planned for a little girl who was the victim of a murder-suicide in Rothesay, N.B.

Members of the Kennebecasis Regional Police Force responded to a report of a sudden death at an apartment building on Sierra Avenue shortly after 10 a.m. Monday.

When officers arrived, they found the bodies of a 43-year-old woman and a seven-year-old girl inside one of the units.

Investigators have determined that the girl was the victim of a homicide, and that the woman then died from a self-inflicted injury.

The woman has been identified as Louise Caissie-Laflamme. Police confirm the girl was the woman’s daughter.

A group called Bridge of Hope – Saint John has organized a candlelight vigil for the girl, scheduled for Sunday at 6 p.m.

According to a Facebook post for the event, people will meet at the beginning of Sierra Avenue and walk towards the apartment building where the pair lived. They will then light candles, have a moment of silence, and leave flowers and teddy bears at the site.

As for the investigation, police say it remains open, and they are still looking for any information from the public, including anyone who might have spoken to the mother or daughter before their deaths.