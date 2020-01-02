ROTHESAY, N.B. -- Police say the deaths of a mother and her young daughter in Rothesay, N.B., have been ruled a murder-suicide.

Members of the Kennebecasis Regional Police Force responded to a report of a sudden death at an apartment building on Sierra Avenue shortly after 10 a.m. Monday.

When officers arrived, they found the bodies of a 43-year-old woman and a seven-year-old girl inside an apartment.

The autopsies have been completed and investigators have determined that the girl was the victim of a homicide, and that the woman then died from a self-inflicted injury.

The woman has been identified as Louise Cassie-Laflamme. The girl’s name has not been released, but police confirm she was the woman’s daughter.

Police remained on scene at the apartment Wednesday as they continued their investigation.

The Kennebecasis Regional Police Force is asking anyone with information about the case, or who may have been in contact with Cassie-Laflamme or her daughter, to contact the department.