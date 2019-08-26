

Professional Canadian football officially returned to the East Coast on Sunday with Touchdown Atlantic.

Fans lined the sidewalk hours before kickoff for the first CFL game played in Atlantic Canada in six years.

"We had gone before when they had the Atlantic Bowl here, so it's been quite a few years since they've had it so it's very exciting that they brought it back," said fan Paula Neuendorf.

Getting to the game proved to be a bit of a challenge when the city of Moncton announced there would be no on-site parking at the stadium -- instead offering a park-and-go shuttle service from the Moncton Coliseum at a cost of $15 per person.

"Well, I was shocked that the price was a little high, I thought it should have been $10, but that's okay," said fan Mike Read."It is convenient and it'll help us get there and back safely and that's all we're concerned about."

Neuendorf said the price didn't bother her, however.

"They have to have people come and do this and they spend a lot of hours being here waiting," she said.

Officials say ticket sales were never a concern for the matchup that saw the Montreal Alouettes go head to head with the Toronto Argonauts, despite prices being slashed just weeks after going on sale.

"As of (Sunday) morning we were close to a sellout and I noticed that the box office was very busy," said Atlantic Schooners founding partnerAnthony Leblanc. "I don't know if we'll go clean, but we're certainly going to have a very full house."

Prices and parking didn't stop fan Read, whose father played for the Montreal Alouettes when the team first launchedin the 1940s.

"My first game, I think, was at the age of five," Read said. "I'm now 71, and that was at Molson Stadium and we had tickets to go to the games for years and years."

For some, Sunday's game was bittersweet.

Dale Russell was asked to perform the traditional coin toss after her son, 19-year old Triston Reece, a promising young football player, was murdered last month in Halifax.

"I could feel his presence, so it was a bit overwhelming," said Russell. "I just wanted to make sure I did it right, because I can hear Triston saying 'Mom, toss it right' so I've been practicing for a couple of days."

Donning her late son's jersey, Russell says the day was filled with mixed emotions

"I was overwhelmed when the CFL called because that was just his dream," Russell said. "He wanted to play professional football. Football was his life, so when they called, I had to do this for him."

Montreal beat Toronto 28-22, and while we don't yet know the exact number of tickets sold, officials for the Atlantic Schooners say they're optimistic that Sunday's turnout will help re-enforce the support needed to bring a permanent team to the Maritimes.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Eilish Bonang.