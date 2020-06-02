Advertisement
Atlantic News | Local Breaking | CTV News Atlantic
Mexican Inspired Salad Bowl
Published Tuesday, June 2, 2020 12:46PM ADT
HALIFAX -- Serves 4
Ingredients:
- 4 cups chopped lettuce
- 1 cup cooked corn
- 1 cup cooked black beans
- 1 cup diced and roasted sweet potato
- 2 roasted chicken breasts, sliced
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes
- ½ cup sliced red onion
- 1 avocado, peeled and diced
- ½ cup grated cheddar cheese
- 1 batch cilantro and lime vinaigrette
Directions:
- Divide the lettuce among four bowls.
- Then divide the remaining ingredients.
- Spoon 1-2 tbsp of dressing over each salad and serve.
Cilantro & Lime Vinaigrette
Ingredients:
- 2 tbsp lime juice
- 2 tbsp orange juice
- 2 tbsp honey
- 2 tbsp red wine vinegar
- 1 jalapeno, seeds removed and minced