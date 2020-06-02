HALIFAX -- Serves 4

Ingredients:

  • 4 cups chopped lettuce
  • 1 cup cooked corn
  • 1 cup cooked black beans
  • 1 cup diced and roasted sweet potato
  • 2 roasted chicken breasts, sliced
  • 1 cup cherry tomatoes
  • ½ cup sliced red onion
  • 1 avocado, peeled and diced
  • ½ cup grated cheddar cheese
  • 1 batch cilantro and lime vinaigrette

Directions:

  1. Divide the lettuce among four bowls.
  2. Then divide the remaining ingredients.
  3. Spoon 1-2 tbsp of dressing over each salad and serve.

Cilantro & Lime Vinaigrette

Ingredients:

  • 2 tbsp lime juice
  • 2 tbsp orange juice
  • 2 tbsp honey
  • 2 tbsp red wine vinegar
  • 1 jalapeno, seeds removed and minced