HALIFAX -- A forest fire in Porters Lake, N.S.,on Saturday has resulted in over 1,000 residents being evacuated from their homes.

Around 2 p.m., Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency tweeted that its crews, alongside Nova Scotia Lands and Forestry crews, are working on a brush fire near Highway 107 Exit 19 – in close proximity to West Porters Lake Road. The portion of the highway has since been closed, with crews asking motorists to avoid the area.

HRFE and Lands & Forestry are working a significant brush fire in the vicinity of Highway 107 Exit 19. Highway is closed - avoid this area to allow crews and aircraft to work.

Team effort

Officials say at least eight Halifax Fire stations have responded; meanwhile, 15 personnel and three aircraft from Lands and Forestry have been deployed.

Many homes in the West Porters Lake Road area are being evacuated as crews continue to fight the forest fire. A comfort centre will be set up for those evacuated.

Prime conditions for forest fire

Jim Rudderham, Lands and Forestry acting manager for forest protection, says the fire is 40 hectares in size. As of around 4:00 p.m., he says the fire is "out of control."

“It’s very dry out. We had a beautiful week of sunny skies, and it dried the forest out,” says Rudderham. “The current conditions – high temperatures, low humidity and some wind – are prime conditions for fires to burn.”

The fire has spread rapidly due to conditions such as high winds, and jumped the highway – spreading on both sides of Highway 107.

Assisting residents

Around 2:00 p.m., Environment Canada issued an air quality statement warning residents in Halifax Metro and Halifax County West of smoke in their area.

At around 4:30 p.m., Halifax Regional Municipality issued a release saying over 1,000 residents in the area are being evacuated – including residents on Candy Mountain Road, who are asked to be prepared for evacuation.

The Lake Echo Community Centre on Highway 7 is open as an evacuation centre for residents who have been forced from their homes.

Meanwhile, Highway 107 remains closed to traffic between Exit 18 and Exit 20.

Nova Scotia RCMP say that residents will be notified directly if they need to evacuate.

More to come...