

CTV Atlantic





A former Halifax university groundskeeper previously charged with two counts of sexual assault is now facing a third count of sexual assault after police reopened an investigation from 2014.

Halifax Regional Police say a woman reported on Dec. 8, 2014 that she had been sexually assaulted by a man she knew at a residence on Lemarchant Street in Halifax on Dec. 6, 2014.

Police say a member of the force’s sexual assault investigative team conducted an investigation, but no charges were laid, and the file was closed on Jan, 5, 2015.

They reopened the investigation on Jan. 19, 2018, after the same suspect was charged with sexual assault in connection with two separate incidents.

Matthew Albert Percy has been charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm in connection with the alleged incident in December 2014.

The 34-year-old man appeared in Halifax provincial court Thursday and was remanded into custody, pending his next court appearance.

The former Saint Mary’s University groundskeeper is also accused of sexually assaulting a student at a campus dormitory on Sept. 15, 2017.

Percy was charged in November with sexual assault and voyeurism in connection with the alleged incident.

Police allege Percy, who was still employed at the university at the time, recorded the incident on his phone.

He is no longer employed with the university.

Percy is also accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a home in the Armdale area on Sept. 3. He is facing one count each of sexual assault, choking to overcome resistance, and voyeurism for allegedly videotaping the incident.