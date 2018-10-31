

The human remains found on a dirt road near Miramichi over the weekend have been identified and their discovery has sparked a homicide investigation.

Fredericton police say the victim was 31-year-old Candace Rose Winona Stevens of Fredericton.

The remains were discovered Saturday by someone walking along a dirt road near the intersection of Highway 8 and Route 415 in Upper Derby.

Police say they don't believe there is any risk to the public. Fredericton police are leading the investigation, with assistance from the RCMP.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Fredericton Police Force at 506-460-2300 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.crimenb.ca.