A former Fredericton radio morning-show host will go to trial in October on a sex charge in Puerto Rico.

Forty-four-year-old Trevor Doyle will be tried by a jury Oct. 10 on one charge of the attempted sexual enticement of a minor.

A conviction carries a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.

He was arrested during an FBI sting in April and has pleaded not guilty.

Doyle is a former employee of Bell Media, the same company that operates this station.

His employment with Capital FM was terminated last month.