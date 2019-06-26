Featured
Fredericton radio host jailed in Puerto Rico to stand trial in October
Forty-four-year-old Trevor Doyle will be tried by a jury Oct. 10 on one charge of the attempted sexual enticement of a minor.
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, June 26, 2019 8:50PM ADT
A former Fredericton radio morning-show host will go to trial in October on a sex charge in Puerto Rico.
Forty-four-year-old Trevor Doyle will be tried by a jury Oct. 10 on one charge of the attempted sexual enticement of a minor.
A conviction carries a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.
He was arrested during an FBI sting in April and has pleaded not guilty.
Doyle is a former employee of Bell Media, the same company that operates this station.
His employment with Capital FM was terminated last month.