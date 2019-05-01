

CTV Atlantic





A Fredericton radio host who allegedly solicited sex from an FBI agent posing as a 13-year-old in Puerto Rico has pleaded not guilty to attempted sexual enticement of a minor.

According to documents filed Tuesday with the United States District Court, Trevor Doyle entered the not-guilty plea and also waived his right to appear at an arraignment scheduled for Thursday morning.

The 44-year-old man is accused of asking a 13-year-old girl to meet him at a beach in Puerto Rico so she could perform oral sex on him. Court documents state that Doyle chatted with the girl using a text messaging app, and that he was aware of her age.

The documents also state that Doyle instructed the teen to delete the text messages.

However, the girl was actually an FBI officer working undercover, and Doyle was arrested on the beach early in the morning on April 3.

Doyle has been in custody in a San Juan jail since his arrest. Court documents state Doyle was ordered to be detained on the basis of being a flight risk and danger to the community.

Two weeks ago, a grand jury concluded there was enough evidence to proceed with a criminal trial.

Conviction on the charge carries a minimum prison sentence of 10 years to a maximum sentence of life in prison.

The allegations have not been tested in court.

Doyle is the longtime morning show host on Capital 106.9 FM in Fredericton. He has since been suspended from his position.

The station is owned by Bell Media, which also owns and operates CTV Atlantic.