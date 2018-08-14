

CTV Atlantic





There are many dearly-held memories of the Halifax Forum, but it's showing its age.

“A bunch of bricks does not make a heritage building,” said one councillor during debate at Halifax Regional Council on Tuesday.

City staff presented them with a $60-million price tag for the renovation of the Forum.

The plan would involve a third ice pad and all the upgrades it needs. Everything from fixing the masonry, to strengthening the roof and adding insulation, to upgrading the plumbing, and more.

"It made people pause, but again I think it's more than sixty million,” said Halifax Regional Coun. Tony Mancini. “I think it’s really that site, that facility. Is there more that we could do on that, and benefit from it?”

In the end, $60 million was just too rich for the blood of most of the councillors, and some wondered aloud if it would be cheaper just to tear everything down and build something new in its place.

But, for some, the Forum's history means it must be saved.

“I don't support the demolition of it, but I want staff to be able to go and say, this is what it would cost, if we were to do that,” said Regional Coun. Lindell Smith.

Council voted yes to a new option, asking staff to come up with other options involving only two ice pads. Coun. Waye Mason believes that will likely still cost about $45 million.

“When you look at all the components of what the Forum does, the big arena, the small rink, the multi-purpose room, all the different meeting rooms, and all that stuff, no matter what you decide to do, renovate or replace, it's going to be a big dollar figure,” Mason said.

While the Forum has been waiting for needed upgrades for decades, a new staff report is going to take time. Since it won’t be ready for this fiscal year, council will likely be able to vote on a new plan in about eighteen months.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ron Shaw.