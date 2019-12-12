HALIFAX -- Halifax police have arrested a man in connection with a fire in Halifax on Thursday morning.

Police say information provided to them and fire investigators led them to believe the fire was deliberately set.

"At approximately 9:15 a.m. officers arrested a 35-year-old Halifax man at an address on Robie Street in Halifax," Halifax Regional Police said in a news release. "The investigation is ongoing and at this point police anticipate laying charges."

One person was rescued from the building when flames broke out early Thursday morning.

The rescue took place as firefighters battled a fire at an apartment building on Spencer Avenue in Spryfield. The Canadian Red Cross said the tenant was taken to hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation and minor injuries.

The call came in around 7:50 a.m. and firefighters say it appears to have started in on the first floor.

The building was evacuated and several residents will not be able to get back into their homes.

"At least 10 people have been displaced by a fire (Thursday) morning that damaged a nine-unit apartment building in the Spryfield district of Halifax," the Canadian Red Cross said in a news release. "Canadian Red Cross volunteers arranged emergency lodging and food, clothing purchases and other basics for nine adults from seven apartments."

Halifax Regional Police blocked off traffic on Spencer Avenue and Lewis Street and asked motorists to use alternate routes.