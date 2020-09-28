Advertisement
Halifax police charge man with attempted murder in connection with shooting in south end
Police arrested Gregory Thomas Weeks, 28, of Dartmouth on King Street in Windsor, N.S., on Friday. Weeks was wanted in connection with a shooting on Tower Terrace on Nov. 25, 2019.
HALIFAX -- Halifax police have charged a man with attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Halifax last November as well as four in Dartmouth earlier this month.
Police arrested Gregory Thomas Weeks, 28, of Dartmouth on King Street in Windsor, N.S., on Friday.
Weeks was wanted in connection with a shooting on Tower Terrace on Nov. 25, 2019.
"A woman inside a residence was struck with a bullet that was fired through a window from outside the residence," Halifax police said in a news release. She was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries."
Weeks was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Monday to face charges of:
- attempted murder
- four counts of robbery
- five counts of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public
- using a firearm in the commission of an offence
- discharging a firearm with intent
- careless use of a firearm
- unauthorized possession of a firearm
- possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized.
- assault with a weapon
- fleeing police in a vehicle
- dangerous operation of a vehicle
- two counts of operating a vehicle while prohibited
The robbery incidents occurred on Ochterloney Street on Sept. 3, on Highfield Park Drive and on Waverley Road on Sept. 4, and on Kennedy Drive on Sept. 23.