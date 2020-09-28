HALIFAX -- Halifax police have charged a man with attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Halifax last November as well as four in Dartmouth earlier this month.

Police arrested Gregory Thomas Weeks, 28, of Dartmouth on King Street in Windsor, N.S., on Friday.

Weeks was wanted in connection with a shooting on Tower Terrace on Nov. 25, 2019.

"A woman inside a residence was struck with a bullet that was fired through a window from outside the residence," Halifax police said in a news release. She was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries."

Weeks was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Monday to face charges of:

attempted murder

four counts of robbery

five counts of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public

using a firearm in the commission of an offence

discharging a firearm with intent

careless use of a firearm

unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized.

assault with a weapon

fleeing police in a vehicle

dangerous operation of a vehicle

two counts of operating a vehicle while prohibited

The robbery incidents occurred on Ochterloney Street on Sept. 3, on Highfield Park Drive and on Waverley Road on Sept. 4, and on Kennedy Drive on Sept. 23.