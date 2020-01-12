HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police say officers arrested and charged a naked man early Sunday morning in connection with a series of break-ins and assaults at an apartment building in Dartmouth.

They say officers were called to the building on Highfield Park Drive at 1:35 a.m. and upon arrival found a nude 43-year-old man assaulting a tenant.

Police say that after the suspect was arrested the officers discovered several fire equipment cases in the building had been damaged and that a woman on another floor also reported being assaulted.

Investigators allege that after the woman was attacked the suspect then forced his way into another apartment where he removed his clothes and was confronted by the man living in the unit -- leading to the assault that was in progress when officers arrived.

They say paramedics treated the two assault victims for minor injuries.

Police say they believe the suspect, who is now facing break and enter, property damage, and assault charges, was impaired by an unknown narcotic and that his alleged offences were random acts.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2020.