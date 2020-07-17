HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police have charged a woman in connection with the 2019 homicide of 19-year-old Triston Reece.

On Wednesday, July 15, investigators arrested 21-year-old Miranda Taylor.

Taylor has been charged with:

One count of accessory after the fact of homicide

Two counts of intimidation of a justice participant in connection with the homicide.

Taylor appeared in Halifax Provincial Court on Friday.

On July 26, 2019, Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a shooting on Scot Street in Halifax. Upon arrival, officers found Triston suffering from a gunshot wound. Triston was transported to the hospital where he died shortly after midnight.

The investigation is ongoing, and investigators believe there are additional people who have information concerning Reece’s murder. Police are asking anyone who has not already spoken with police to come forward with information.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-8477.