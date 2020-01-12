HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are investigating following a shooting in Spryfield early Sunday morning.

On Sunday, at around 2:00 a.m., police responded to a report of gunshots at 649 Herring Cove Road. When police arrived on the scene, they discovered several bullet holes on the main floor of the residence and confirmed a shooting had taken place.

Police say the General Investigation Section of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division is conducting an investigation, which is in its early stages.

Police are asking anyone with information concerning the incident to contact them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.