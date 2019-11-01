HALIFAX -- A Halifax Regional Police officer has been charged in connection with an incident in Eastern Passage, N.S., last month.

The man was initially released without charges, but Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team says charges have now been laid.

Const. Jeffery LeBlanc is facing charges of uttering threats and improper storage and possession of a firearm dangerous to the public peace.

The charges come after the RCMP and Halifax Regional Police responded to a threats complaint on Caldwell Road on Oct. 7.

Few details were released at the time, but the RCMP later confirmed that the incident involved a man and a woman who were known to one another. The woman wasn’t with the man at the time.

SIRT says, after police negotiated with the man, he surrendered and was arrested and taken into custody.

No one was injured.

LeBlanc is a police officer with the Halifax Regional Police, though he was off-duty at the time.

As a result, the case was turned over to SIRT, which is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, including allegations of domestic violence.

LeBlanc is due to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Nov. 12.