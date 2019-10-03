MONCTON -- It has been business as usual today in areas of Moncton identified as being at risk for potential exposure to measles.

Health officials say, during their time in Moncton, a person who has since tested positive for measles in Montreal frequented several public places -- including the Greater Moncton Romeo Leblanc International Airport.

"It can certainly be a little scary," said Julie Pondant, a spokeswoman for the Moncton airport. "I think people know what measles are, typically, and it's just kind of, should I be worried about something here?"

People who were in the departures area of the airport on Sept. 20, and passengers on Air Canada Flight 8903 from Moncton to Montreal, are among those potentially at risk of exposure to the airborne illness.

Heather Emond, who was travelling with Air Canada to Ontario on Thursday, says she had hesitations about her flight after learning of the confirmed case.

"I'm going regardless, but it does make me stop and think," Emond said. "You know, one case could be multiple cases that are going to break out."

But other travellers say they aren't worried because they've previously received the measles vaccine.

"A lot of these communicable diseases were wiped out, or seemingly wiped out, and now there's a problem because a lot of parents don't want their children immunized," said Susan Hause.

Pondant says airport staff have also shared their concerns about the possible exposure.

"For now, there's really not much that we can do in terms of controlling, it's more information sharing and reassuring at this point really," Pondant said. "People are kind of saying 'should I be worried? Who should I be contacting?"

Officials are also warning those who may have come in contact with the individual at a local hotel.

The hotel declined to comment on the matter, but health officials say the individual stayed at the Holiday Inn Express and Suites in Dieppe between the hours of 9:30 a.m. Sept. 19 and 9:30 a.m. Sept. 20.

Health officials say early symptoms of the illness may include fever, cough, red eyes, or tiny white spots in the mouth. Within three to seven days, a red blotchy rash will appear on the face before spreading to the rest of the body.

The Department of Health says anyone experiencing symptoms should contact their health-care provider before visiting hospitals or clinics to ensure precautions are in place to protect other patients.