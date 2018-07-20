

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- A hearing for a man charged with aggravated sexual assault and choking to overcome resistance after a woman said she was attacked in a Halifax home has been delayed again.

The Public Prosecution Service says the case of Sem Paul Obed was adjorned until Aug. 2 in Halifax provincial court Thursday.

The Crown has said it will oppose Obed's application for bail because he presents a significant risk to the community.

Obed was charged last month after a woman said she was sexually assaulted by a man who broke into a home on Cunard Street.

Police have said the suspect fled the home before the woman contacted officers at about 11:50 a.m. on June 1, and Obed was arrested at a home in the Fairview area less than five hours later.

Obed, who is in his late 40s, is also facing charges of uttering threats, break and enter and two counts of breaching court orders.

He has a criminal record going back decades.

Records from the provincial court of Newfoundland and Labrador in Happy Valley-Goose Bay and obtained by The Canadian Press list dozens of convictions against Obed, including attempted murder, sexual assault and assault with a weapon.

Police issued a high-risk offender notice in 2014 when Obed was released from federal prison, saying he was "a very high risk to reoffend in a sexual and violent manner."

The warning echoed a Parole Board of Canada decision that said Obed has a well-established pattern of extreme violence that began at an early age.