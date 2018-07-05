

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- The Crown says it will oppose the release of a man charged with aggravated sexual assault and choking to overcome resistance after a woman said she was attacked in a home in Halifax.

Sem Paul Obed, who has a history of sexual violence, briefly appeared in Halifax provincial court today by video link for a bail hearing, but the matter was adjourned until July 19.

Outside court, prosecutor Sean McCarroll said the Crown will oppose Obed's release once the bail hearing proceeds because "he presents a significant risk to the community."

He was charged early last month after a woman said she was sexually assaulted by a man who broke into a home on Cunard Street.

The suspect fled the home before the woman contacted police at about 11:50 a.m. on June 1, and Obed was arrested at a home in the Fairview area less than five hours later.

Obed, who is in his late 40s, is also facing charges of uttering threats, break and enter and two counts of breaching court orders.

He has a criminal record dating back to 1984.

Records from the provincial court of Newfoundland and Labrador in Happy Valley-Goose Bay obtained by The Canadian Press list 38 convictions against Obed, including attempted murder, sexual assault and assault with a weapon.

Police issued a high-risk offender notice in 2014 when Obed was released from federal prison, saying he was "a very high risk to reoffend in a sexual and violent manner."

The warning echoed a Parole Board of Canada decision that said Obed has a well-established pattern of extreme violence that began at an early age.

The decision described him as "an opportunistic violent offender with a pattern of violent sexual offending" with no remorse for his behaviour or empathy for his victims.

"Your female victims were attacked and sexually assaulted and on one occasion, police believed you would have killed your victim if neighbours hadn't intervened," the decision stated.